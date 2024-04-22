Congress all set to sound poll bugle in Renukaji on April 24

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 21

The political arena of the Renukaji Assembly constituency is going to reverberate with the election bugle, as the Congress party is going to start its Lok Sabha election campaign here from April 24.

Maha-Sammelan In the Maha-Sammelan, to be held on April 24, the Congress's policies, achievements, organisational strength and election strategy would be discussed

A grand Congress ‘Maha-Sammelan’ is going to be held in Khalakyar to mark the beginning of the election activities. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Lok Sabha candidate Vinod Sultanpuri, Deputy Speaker and local MLA Vinay Kumar along with other prominent Congress leaders will lead this programme and prepare the atmosphere for the upcoming election battle.

The Congress party has a stronghold over the Renukaji Assembly constituency and has dominated the constituency since the time of the state’s first chief minister Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar.

The BJP held the seat briefly in 1990, when Roop Singh was an MLA for just two years and for 11 months in 2011 with Hriday Ram, but the Congress has dominated since then. MLA Dr Prem Singh won six times and then Vinay Kumar has won the seat for the third time in a row.

Renukaji Block Congress general secretary Mitra Singh Tomar said in the Maha-Sammelan workers from various fronts, cells and wings of the party as well as booth presidents and panchayat representatives will participate in large numbers.

