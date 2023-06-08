Congress: Allot land for tribal bhawan near AIIMS

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 7

Congress state president Pratibha Singh today asked the state government to allot land near AIIMS, Bilaspur, for the construction of a tribal bhawan for the people of Lahaul and Spiti district.

She said, “The people of Lahaul and Spiti have demanded the construction of an inn near the hospital so that patients and their attendants have a suitable place to stay in.” She added that the government should get a tribal bhawan constructed in the vicinity of the hospital.

Pratibha said that the Congress government had taken a historical decision to provide nautor land to landless people in tribal areas.

She said that due to the construction of the Atal Tunnel, the movement of tourists to its north portal in Lahaul and Spiti had increased. “A special package should be given for tourism development in this area,” she added.