Congress appoints coordinators

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 19

State Congress president Pratibha Singh has appointed coordinators for the three Assembly seats heading for byelections. For the Nalagarh Assembly byelection, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and a few others have been appointed coordinators.

For the Hamirpur byelection, the responsibility has been given to Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and a few MLAs.

For the Dehra byelection, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, former MP Viplove Thakur, Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma and others will be the coordinators.

