Congress appoints new office bearers in Himachal Pradesh

Appointments made ahead of the assembly elections slated later this year

Himachal Congress state president Pratibha Singh with supporters in Shimla. Tribune File

PTI

New Delhi, May 25

The Congress on Wednesday appointed new office bearers for its Himachal Pradesh unit ahead of the assembly elections slated later this year.

"Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of additional office bearers, executive committee member, senior spokespersons and spokespersons of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," an official statement said.

The new appointments include three new senior vice presidents - Thakur Singh Bharmourie, Rangeela Ram Rao and Adarsh Sood, as well as six new vice presidents - Kishori Lal, Jagjeevan Pal, Sohan Lal, Karnesh Jung, Chiranjee Lal and Mahinder Chauhan, it said.

The Congress chief has also made 13 new general secretaries and 41 new secretaries.

The new general secretaries are Bumber Thakur, Sanjay Rattan, Atul Sharma, Yashwant Chajta, Bawa Hardeep Singh, Bhawani Pathania, Yaspal Tanaik, Amit Pal Singh, Amit Nanda, Anita Verma (Theog), Ramesh Thakur, Surender Sethi and Dharampal Singh Pathania, it said.

The new secretaries in Himachal Congress include Anand Parmar, Sardar Singh Thakur, Davinder Khurana, Rupesh Kanwal, Suresh Nagta, Tarun Pathak, Dildar Ali Bhatt,  Malender Rajan, Avneet Lamba, Summit Kumar, Suneel Sharma, Ajay Singh, Surender Retka, Vikas Kapoor and Kishori Walia.

Besides, others appointed as secretaries include Munish Sharma, Ramesh Kantta, Vikas Kalta, Kiran Dutta, Vinod Zinta,  Pratap Negi, Jitender Singh, Usha Mehta,  Ripna Kalsaik, Deshraj Maudgil, Sanjeev Saini, Shish Ram Azad, Munish Thakur and Vikesh Chauhan, it said.

Surender Kumar Sharma (Mandi), Anil Sharma, Pawan Thakur, Narender Thakur, Raman Jaswal, Rohit Sharma and Akash Saini, besides others like  Bharat Bhushan, Raj Singh Thakur, Sanjay Singh Thakur, Geetanjali Bhagra and Sandeep Kumar have also been made HP Congress secretaries.

Ramesh Chauhan and Manmohan Katoch have been made senior spokesperson of Himachal Congress while Davinder Bushehri has been appointed as spokesperson, it said.

Hari Singh Pachnaik has been appointed as the member of the executive committee, it said.

The new members will work under new Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh, who is the wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are slated later this year and the Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the hill state.   

