Congress baffled by BJP’s decision: Kangana’s father

Mandi, March 28
Amardeep Singh Ranaut, father of actor Kangana Ranaut, said the Congress leaders were perplexed by the BJP’s decision to give ticket to his daughter from the Mandi parliamentary constituency. He added that the comments of the Congress leaders against his daughter reflected their narrow-mindedness and such unwarranted behaviour would not be tolerated.
He alleged that the Congress did not support Kangana when her house was demolished in Mumbai.
“At that time, the BJP had supported my daughter. Women are worshiped in the Hindu religion and today the world is moving forward on the strength of that women power, but the Congress has shown its small thinking against women,” he said.
Amardeep said, “My grandfather was a freedom fighter. At that time, the Congress was the only party and my father was elected MLA from Sarkaghat. The party did not support our family and abandoned us. Now, our entire family is with the BJP.”
