 Congress banks on Vinod Sultanpuri to regain lost glory in Shimla : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Congress banks on Vinod Sultanpuri to regain lost glory in Shimla

Congress banks on Vinod Sultanpuri to regain lost glory in Shimla

Congress banks on Vinod Sultanpuri to regain lost glory in Shimla

Vinod Sultanpuri



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 13

Having failed to wrest the Shimla Lok Sabha (SC) seat since 2004, the Congress has chosen Vinod Sultanpuri, son of six-term MP Krishan Dutt Sultanpuri to turn the tide in their favour.

Congress bastion

  • The Shimla parliamentary seat had been an impregnable Congress bastion
  • Krishan Dutt Sultanpuri, Vinod Sultanpuri’s father, had reigned supreme from 1980 to 1998, winning six consecutive elections
  • The Congress has, however, not won the seat since 2009

Vinod Sultanpuri is a first-term MLA from Kasauli Assembly seat falling in Solan district. Belonging to the dominant Koli community, the 42-year Sultanpuri had earlier unsuccessfully contested two Assembly elections from Kasauli. He had lost by a narrow margin of 24 votes in 2012 and 442 in 2017. He, however, won by 6,768 votes in 2022 and secured 51.10 per cent vote share defeating BJP MLA and Cabinet minister Dr Rajiv Saizal. Congress hopes that Sultanpuri would repeat his father’s magic and erode into BJP candidate and sitting MP Suresh Kashyap’s vote bank as he too hails from the same Koli community. This community is considered to be decisive for Shimla Lok Sabha seat. It, however, remains to be seen if he would manage to wrest back this seat for the Congress which it has lost since the last three consecutive terms.

The Shimla parliamentary seat had been an impregnable Congress bastion. His father Krishan Dutt Sultanpuri had reigned supreme from 1980 to 1998. He established a record of winning six consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 1980, 1984, 1989, 1991, 1996 and 1998. Known for his political acumen, Krishan Dutt Sultanpuri dominated the political arena in the Shimla constituency for nearly two decades, giving little space to any other leader.

The Congress hopes his son would bring back the lost glory for the Congress as success has eluded Congress since 2009.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Shimla #Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

2
Punjab

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader shot dead at shop in Punjab’s Nangal

3
Punjab

LS poll: Congress CEC finalises some candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal seats; Manish Tewari to contest from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya from Mandi

4
World

6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police

5
Punjab

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

6
India

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

7
World

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes ship with 17 Indians near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Israel

8
Punjab

Muktsar AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, his security personnel nab snatcher

9
India

Remove Bournvita from category of ‘health drinks’: Government tells e-commerce firms

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann yet to accept IAS officer Karnail Singh’s resignation

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Top News

Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran

Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran

Efforts on to ensure ‘early release’ | Tel Aviv warns of ‘co...

Action against terror cannot be based on rules, says S Jaishankar

Action against terror cannot be based on rules, says S Jaishankar

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

Supreme Court to take up Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court order tomorrow

Supreme Court to take up Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court order tomorrow

Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school

Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school

Wants management to meet safety guidelines first


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Constable held with heroin on jail premises

Firm employees stage robbery drama for bungling cash, nabbed

Criminal wanted in 5 cases nabbed

3 held with 700 gm heroin

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

7 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 69 lakh in US

Chandigarh MC XEN faces major penalty

Ensure implementation of Chandigarh Administration policy on safe transport, schools told

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

Sachdeva flays Kejriwal over jail meeting rules

Unite against BJP actions to save democracy: Gopal Rai to public

Subsidies on power, water to stay, don’t pay attention to rumours: L-G

Vote out forces that want to scrap Constitution: Congress

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

70 fire incidents on average during crop harvesting every year

Wheat procurement starts at Bhogpur grain market

Aggarwal visits Niku Park, orders civic body to conduct safety audit of joyrides

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Work on major upgrade, revamp of ESIC hospital picks up pace

Three friends killed as car overturns after tyre burst

35K litres of lahan, 59 liquor bottles seized

Five booked in two fraud cases

BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chhadbad from Patiala Lok Sabha seat

Lok Sabha polls: BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala, Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala

Three-member panel to probe Nabha gangrape

Two die in Fatehgarh Sahib mishaps