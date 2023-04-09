Congress, BJP busy making strategies for SMC poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 8

The Congress and the BJP are busy preparing strategies for the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections due on May 2.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh today approved campaign committees for the four wards falling in the Shimla (Rural) Assembly constituency to be headed by former MLA Sohan Lal and other party leaders.

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh chaired a meeting regarding the SMC poll. “We should not take the SMC elections lightly. We must ensure the victory of the party candidates from all four wards that fall in the Shimla (Rural) Assembly segment,” he said.

Vikramaditya urged Congress workers to work unitedly to ensure the victory of the party candidates. There are 34 wards in the SMC.

Sanjay Tandon, co-incharge of BJP affairs in Himachal, will hold a meeting with senior party leaders and workers here tomorrow. State BJP president Suresh Kashyap, former minister Suresh Bhardwaj and party leaders from Shimla will attend the meeting.

Paonta Sahib MLA Sukh Ram Chaudhary, who is the BJP election in-charge for the SMC poll, said that the election strategy would be made after taking feedback from party workers.