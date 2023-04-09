Congress, BJP busy making strategies for SMC poll

Shimla, April 8
The Congress and the BJP are busy preparing strategies for the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections due on May 2.
Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh today approved campaign committees for the four wards falling in the Shimla (Rural) Assembly constituency to be headed by former MLA Sohan Lal and other party leaders.
Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh chaired a meeting regarding the SMC poll. “We should not take the SMC elections lightly. We must ensure the victory of the party candidates from all four wards that fall in the Shimla (Rural) Assembly segment,” he said.
Vikramaditya urged Congress workers to work unitedly to ensure the victory of the party candidates. There are 34 wards in the SMC.
Sanjay Tandon, co-incharge of BJP affairs in Himachal, will hold a meeting with senior party leaders and workers here tomorrow. State BJP president Suresh Kashyap, former minister Suresh Bhardwaj and party leaders from Shimla will attend the meeting.
Paonta Sahib MLA Sukh Ram Chaudhary, who is the BJP election in-charge for the SMC poll, said that the election strategy would be made after taking feedback from party workers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO South-East Asia chief
India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections, ...
Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict
The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understandin...
Application window for CUET-UG reopens; register by April 11
Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41 p...
Gautam Adani hard-working, down to earth with big ambitions in building infrastructure: Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography
Pawar recounts in the book how Adani built his corporate emp...
PM Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka
The reserve was brought under ‘Project Tiger’ in 1973