Congress blames Jai Ram Thakur, Sudhir Sharma for delay in Dharamsala IT park project

Dharamsala, April 24

The Congress has accused the previous BJP government and party candidate for the Dharamsala byelection Sudhir Sharma of delaying the Information Technology (IT) park project in the constituency.

Congress leader and ticket aspirant Vijay Inder Karan, while talking to mediapersons here today, said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had given priority to the IT park being built at Chaitdu in Dharamsala at a cost of Rs 17 crore during his tenure of 15 months. “During this period, the building of the IT park has been constructed and the plastering work has been completed. Besides, road, water and electricity connections have been provided,” he added.

Vijay Inder Karan said that more than 100 IT and software companies had already shown interest in investing in the IT Park in Dharamsala, which would generate employment opportunities for thousands of youth of the area and the state.

He refuted Sudhir Sharma’s allegation that the Chief Minister was not allowing the work on the IT park. He said that in 2016-17, the Congress government had proposed the IT park at Chaitdu and released Rs 17 crore for it. “During the BJP rule from 2017 to 2022, the work on the IT park came to a standstill. The then Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, delayed the IT park project for five years,” he alleged.

Vijay Inder Karan said that thousands of youth of Kangra district, who were expecting employment opportunities in the IT park, were cheated for long five years. “The Chief Minister during his 15-month tenure faced the biggest natural disaster in the history of the state. He is also paying the dues of the employees left by the previous BJP government but did not let development stop,” he added.

He said, “In Dharamsala, the IT park will be completed in the current financial year, which will generate employment for thousands of youth. Besides, the Chief Minister has also announced two more IT parks, including one in Palampur, the sites for which are also being identified.”

Vijay Inder Karan said, “Sudhir Sharma has betrayed the people of Dharamsala but is accusing the Chief Minsiter of not allowing the construction of the IT park. Jai Ram Thakur and Sudhir Sharma are responsible for the delay in the construction of the IT park at Chaitdu. They delayed the work on the project so that no other leader of Dharamsala could take credit for it.”

