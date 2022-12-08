Congress calls all Himachal Pradesh MLAs to Chandigarh for strategy meet

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 8

The Congress high command on Thursday directed all elected MLAs of Himachal Pradesh to arrive in Chandigarh as soon as possible.

Top party sources said a top-end hotel had been booked in Mohali for the arriving MLAs.

AICC observer for Himachal, Bhupesh Baghel, and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will meet with the MLAs in Chandigarh and devise the next strategy.

Sources said with the party winning a comfortable majority now, there was no potential fear of poaching and therefore no plan to immediately shift out MLAs to Congress ruled Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh.

The next line of strategy would be chalked out in Chandigarh, said sources with the party soon to depute central observers and finalise the schedule for the CLP meeting to choose the chief minister.

AICC Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla and secretary-in-charge Tajinder Singh Bittu meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi to congratulate him on Himachal win. Shukla and Bittu are heading to Chandigarh now where the CLP meet will be held.

It’s learnt that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was in touch with his predecessor Sonia Gandhi on the issue and a schedule for the CLP meet would be fixed soon.

The Congress has secured leads in 39 of the state’s 68 seats with the BJP at a distant 26.

Three independents have won.

Potential CM faces include five-time Haroli MLA and outgoing CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, former state party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, should she throw her hat in the ring. Though she has so far said she’s not in the race.

Another potential CM nominee and six-time Dalhousie MLA Asha Kumari has lost to the BJP.

