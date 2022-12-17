Congress candidate blames sabotage for poll defeat

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 16

Pushpinder Verma, Congress candidate from the Hamirpur constituency, today alleged that some party leaders had sabotaged his election, resulting in his defeat.

Verma, while addressing mediapersons here, said that it was an internal matter of the Congress hence it would not be discussed openly. He added that even party observers had detected sabotage during the election campaign and the responsibilities of some leaders were changed.

He said that there could be a number of reasons for his defeat from the Hamirpur seat, including delay in ticket allocation and shortage of time to visit every polling booth. He added that he was thankful to the people of the constituency for voting for him and he stood second while the BJP candidate came third.