Congress candidate slams BJP for harping over his ‘royal lineage’

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, May 7

Vikramaditya Singh today attempted to corner BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut and some other BJP leaders for their relentless attack over his royal lineage by pointing out that Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who is also the princess of erstwhile principality of Jaipur, has come to campaign for the BJP candidates. “What would the BJP’s Mumbai leader and others harping on ‘rajwarashahi’ say about it?” Vikramadity posted on his Facebook page.

Kangana’s Jibes Kangana Ranaut has been referring to Vikramaditya Singh as ‘Raja Babu’ and ‘Shehzada’, who wouldn’t understand the pain and sufferings of the poor

Later, addressing a gathering at Anni in Kullu, Vikramaditya said, “They taunt me on my royal lineage and today the BJP is taking support of the Jaipur princess to contest the elections. Such double standards will not work,” he said.

“Ours is a democracy in which everyone is equal and the Constitution guarantees it. But the BJP is seeking 400 seats to change this Constitution,” he claimed. On his Facebook page, Vikramaditya mentioned Jaipur, Bikaner, Patiala, Sindhia, Udaipur, Kullu, Dholpur, Tihri and Tripura, whose scions were with the BJP. “The Prime Minister says he respects the erstwhile royalties. Jai Ram Thakur goes to Rampur Bushahr and says that the BJP is against the erstwhile royalties. What’s the issue after all,” he had posted on his Facebook page.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Rajasthan #Shimla