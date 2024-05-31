Congress conspiring to divide country: Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 30

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal today said, “It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has pushed forward the development mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Meanwhile, the Congress leaders can be seen standing with the tukde-tukde gang.”

“This election is to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. On one side is the patriotic Modi, who has worked for the welfare of the poor, farmers, women empowerment and employment generation, and has strengthened the armed forces. On the other hand is the INDIA bloc and the Congress who are fighting for the welfare of their families,” he added. Bindal said the Congress was conspiring to divide the country on the basis of caste and religion by appeasing the minorities and promising reservation to them.

“Under Modi, India has become the fifth largest economic superpower. The INDIA bloc is fighting to end Sanatan, lock the Ayodhya Ram Temple and save the corrupt,” he said. The BJP chief said the state stood with Modi as they wished to see him in power.

