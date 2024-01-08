Congress constitutes election panel under state chief Pratibha Singh

Shimla, January 7
The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has constituted a 16-member Himachal Pradesh Election Committee under Pratibha Singh, state party president. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and three senior Cabinet ministers — Jagat Singh Negi, Chander Kumar and Dhani Ram Shandil — have been given place in the committee.
Interestingly, Sudhir Sharma (MLA from Dharamsala) and Rajinder Rana (MLA from Sujanpur), who were in the race for a Cabinet berth but did not get it, have also been included in the committee.
Senior leaders Asha Kumari, Ram Lal Thakur, Kaul Singh Thakur, who lost in the last Assembly elections, have also been included. Other members of the committee are Anand Sharma, Viplove Thakur, Kuldeep Kumar, Kuldeep Rathore and Vinay Kumar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Congress #Mukesh Agnihotri #Pratibha Singh #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
The apex court holds the PIL challenging the remission as ma...
India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...
EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
This follows the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministe...
Israel says Hezbollah struck sensitive air traffic base in north and warns of 'another war'
The increase in fighting across the border with Lebanon as I...
Sheikh Hasina secures fourth straight term in Bangladesh polls amid boycott by opposition
Hasina's party wins 223 seats in the 300-seat Parliament