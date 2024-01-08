Congress constitutes election panel under state chief Pratibha Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 7

The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has constituted a 16-member Himachal Pradesh Election Committee under Pratibha Singh, state party president. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and three senior Cabinet ministers — Jagat Singh Negi, Chander Kumar and Dhani Ram Shandil — have been given place in the committee.

Interestingly, Sudhir Sharma (MLA from Dharamsala) and Rajinder Rana (MLA from Sujanpur), who were in the race for a Cabinet berth but did not get it, have also been included in the committee.

Senior leaders Asha Kumari, Ram Lal Thakur, Kaul Singh Thakur, who lost in the last Assembly elections, have also been included. Other members of the committee are Anand Sharma, Viplove Thakur, Kuldeep Kumar, Kuldeep Rathore and Vinay Kumar.

