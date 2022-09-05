Congress creates hurdles in progress: Dhumal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 4

Former Chief Minister (CM) Prem Kumar Dhumal while addressing a public gathering at Banal gram panchayat in Sujanpur today accused the Congress for obstructing the progress of Dhaulasidh Power Project.

Dhumal said, “Congress only creates hurdles in the development process. The power project was proposed in 2001 when I was the CM. But when Congress came into power in 2003, it discarded the ambitious project.”

The project was the only hydropower project in Hamirpur district and could have provided thousands of jobs in the area, he said. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation of the project and said, “It will now soon be a reality.”

He urged the voters of Sujanpur to ensure BJP candidate’s win.