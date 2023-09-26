Congress delaying ST status for Hattees: BJP

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 25

The Opposition BJP today alleged that the Congress government was delaying the inclusion of the Hattee community of the trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. The Bill in that regard was passed by both Houses of Parliament and it became an Act after receiving the President’s assent, it said.

Addressing the media at Paonta Sahib, former Shillai MLA Baldev Tomar said, “The nearly 55-year-old demand of the Hattee community of the trans-Giri area of Sirmaur was fulfilled by the Centre after much toil.”

The members of this community were, however, still waiting for the benefits of this provision as the state government was yet to complete various formalities. He urged the CM to intervene in the matter.

