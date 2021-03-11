Congress divided, can't face BJP in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, says Suresh Kashyap

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 6

BJP’s state president Suresh Kashyap today said a “divided” Congress won’t stand even close to the ruling party’s performance in the upcoming Assembly elections. He was here to attend a two-day meeting of the HP BJP executive committee.

Kashyap said differences among Congress leaders had been widened after the restructuring of the HP Congress Committee. “HPCC president Pratibha Singh and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were never seen together on any occasion. Amid coldness within the party, people of the state have lost trust on the Congress,” he said.

Speaking about the BJP’s executive committee meeting, he said party leaders would discuss and prepare a road map for the “mission repeat” in ensuing Assembly election in the state.

Kashyap said, “The BJP is continuously working for ‘mission repeat’ and will discuss on training camps, Tridev Sammelan, Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan, Vijay Sankalp Yatra and Garjana Rally. He said leaders would also bring a political resolution focused on achievements of eight years of the Central Government and the state government, led by CM Jai Ram Thakur.

The executive committee meeting would be attended by BJP national vice president Saudan Singh, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, CM Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and ex-CM Prem Kumar Dhumal.

