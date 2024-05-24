Congress does want the nation to progress as it wants people to continue living in abject poverty: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 24

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress for following a reverse model of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Congress wants the nation to progress as it wants people to continue living in abject poverty.

Addressing an election rally in Mandi in support of BJP candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut, he reminisced that the historic decision to construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya was taken in Himachal. “It was this resolve taken on the divine land of Himachal to build Lord Rama temple and the support from you all that gave me the strength to end the 500 years long wait for the temple,” he remarked.

“If your vote had not given me the strength to build Lord Rama temple, then as per the wishes of the Congress, the temple would not have become a reality,” he said. It is your vote power which helped me to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, implement CAA to give citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014 and implement ‘one rank, one pension’ for ex -servicemen,” he said listing the achievements of his 10-year regime.

“BJP and NDA are all set to get a comfortable majority to form the government. However, if Himachal will give four seats to BJP it will be an added advantage (sone pe suhagga). Himachal is going to hit a hatrick by ensuring BJP’s victory on all four seats like in 2024 and 2019, he added.

