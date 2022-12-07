Congress expels 30 district Shimla office-bearers on the eve of counting

Shimla, December 7
On the eve of the counting of votes for the Assembly elections, the Congress has expelled 30 district Shimla office-bearers from the primary membership of the Congress party for six years over anti-party activities. Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh took the decision on the basis of a resolution received from the Block Congress Committee, Chopal.
In the Chopal Assembly constituency, the Congress has fielded Rajneesh Kimta against the BJP’s sitting MLA Balbir Verma. The Congress did not give a ticket to its 2017 candidate Subhash Manglate, who is now contesting the elections as an Independent candidate.
