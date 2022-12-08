Congress expels 30 office-bearers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 7

On the eve of the counting of votes today, the Congress expelled 30 Shimla district office-bearers from the primary membership of the party for six years for anti-party activities. HPCC president Pratibha Singh took the decision on the basis of a resolution received from the Block Congress Committee, Chopal.

In Chopal, the Congress has fielded Rajneesh Khimta against BJP’s sitting MLA Balbir Verma. The Congress did not give ticket to its 2017 candidate Subhash Manglate, who contested as an independent.