Congress faces revolt in Seraj, Nachan

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 23

The Congress is facing a revolt after the allocation of ticket in Seraj and Nachan constituencies in Mandi district, where party workers are criticising the decision of the high command.

Yesterday, Congress leader from Seraj Vijay Pal Singh held a meeting at Balichowki to chalk out a strategy. He was in the race from Seraj but the high command had given ticket to Chet Ram Thakur, the staunch supporter of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh. As a result, the supporters of Vijay are angry and are pressuring him to contest the election as an Independent candidate.

In Nachan, after party ticket to Naresh Chauhan, other aspirants have raised the banner of revolt.

Lal Singh Kaushal, who fought the last election on Congress ticket from Nachan, was eying the party ticket. He is on a warpath with the Congress candidate along with his supporters.