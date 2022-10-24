Congress faces revolt in Seraj, Nachan

Mandi, October 23
The Congress is facing a revolt after the allocation of ticket in Seraj and Nachan constituencies in Mandi district, where party workers are criticising the decision of the high command.
Yesterday, Congress leader from Seraj Vijay Pal Singh held a meeting at Balichowki to chalk out a strategy. He was in the race from Seraj but the high command had given ticket to Chet Ram Thakur, the staunch supporter of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh. As a result, the supporters of Vijay are angry and are pressuring him to contest the election as an Independent candidate.
In Nachan, after party ticket to Naresh Chauhan, other aspirants have raised the banner of revolt.
Lal Singh Kaushal, who fought the last election on Congress ticket from Nachan, was eying the party ticket. He is on a warpath with the Congress candidate along with his supporters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...