Congress failed to fulfil poll promises: BJP Himachal president Rajeev Bindal

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 26

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal today flayed the Congress government for its failure to fulfil poll promises during its 10 months tenure.

Bindal, while addressing mediapersons here, raised concern over the government’s performance. He said that the present government had closed down around 1,500 institutions, including health and educational ones, opened by the previous BJP government.

He also expressed concern over the failure of the Congress government to give Rs 1,500 per month financial assistance to about 22 lakh women in the 18 to 60 years age group. Besides, the commitment of giving 300 units of free power had not been implemented so far, he added.

Bindal said the Congress had given an assurance of provding jobs to one lakh educated youth every year. However, contrary to it, about 10,000 persons had lost jobs in the state so far, he alleged.

The BJP president claimed that “Bharat has emerged as a superpower under the able leadership of Narendra Modi, who would surely become Prime Minister for the third time”.

Earlier, BJP leaders and workers were told at a meeting to gear up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

#BJP #Chamba #Congress #Rajeev Bindal