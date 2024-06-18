Congress fields Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu’s wife from Dehra

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 18

The Congress sprang a big surprise, on Tuesday, by fielding Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur from the Dehra Assembly constituency for the forthcoming by-elections.

The party has fielded Pushpender Verma and Hardeep Singh Bawa from the Hamirpur Assembly constituency and the Nalagarh Assembly constituency, respectively.

The rumours about the Congress party high command thinking of giving ticket to the chief minister’s wife were already doing the rounds but the he had himself rubbished them.

Nevertheless, the AICC today named Kamlesh Thakur as its candidate from Dehra, a day after the names of the other two candidates were announced.

The political analysts are terming it as a bold but high-risk move.

