Congress finding it tough to find candidates: Jamwal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 1

The Congress is facing difficulty in finding candidates for Vidhan Sabha elections in the state. This was stated by Rakesh Jamwal, MLA from Sundernagar constituency here today. He said that while the BJP had announced its candidates for the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections immediately after the announcement of elections, Congress leaders were running from pillar to post to find candidates.

Jamwal said that Congress had fielded former union minister Anand Sharma from the Kangra parliamentary constituency but despite being a RS member from the state he neglected interests of the state. He said that Anand Sharma contested Vidhan Sabha election from Shimla once and was defeated.

He said that Sukhu was more interested in settling scores with leaders within the Congress and was least interested in the Lok Sabha elections. He added that the Chief Minister failed to keep six MLAs in the party fold. The MLAs were not comfortable with the working of the CM. He said that the government had failed on all fronts. He said that poor law and order situation prevailed in the state.

Jamwal said that the BJP would win all Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha seats in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would repeat the government at the Centre for the third time.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Hamirpur #Lok Sabha