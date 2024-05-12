Congress flays Ashray for his comments on Vikramaditya

Mandi, May 11
A day after Ashray Sharma, grandson of former Union Telecom Minister Sukh Ram, targeted Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh and his family, Akash Sharma, chief spokesperson of the Congress, asked Ashray why he remained silent when his father, BJP MLA Anil Sharma from Mandi Sadar, was insulted publicly on BJP stage on several occasions during the previous BJP regime in the state.
“The Congress gave opportunity to Sukh Ram to become Union Minister. The party also gave opportunity to Anil Sharma in the past. Ashray was also fielded by the Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Mandi seat, but was rejected by the people of this parliamentary constituency and he lost the election by a huge margin of 4.5 lakh votes,” said Akash.
“Former CM Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh had a great contribution for the development of Mandi but Ashray is ignorant about it. He should do his homework before making any comments,” said Akash.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge
Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge
Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...