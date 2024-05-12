Congress flays Ashray for his comments on Vikramaditya

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 11

A day after Ashray Sharma, grandson of former Union Telecom Minister Sukh Ram, targeted Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh and his family, Akash Sharma, chief spokesperson of the Congress, asked Ashray why he remained silent when his father, BJP MLA Anil Sharma from Mandi Sadar, was insulted publicly on BJP stage on several occasions during the previous BJP regime in the state.

“The Congress gave opportunity to Sukh Ram to become Union Minister. The party also gave opportunity to Anil Sharma in the past. Ashray was also fielded by the Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Mandi seat, but was rejected by the people of this parliamentary constituency and he lost the election by a huge margin of 4.5 lakh votes,” said Akash.

“Former CM Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh had a great contribution for the development of Mandi but Ashray is ignorant about it. He should do his homework before making any comments,” said Akash.

