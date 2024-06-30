Congress government has pushed state into financial crisis: Bindal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 29

The Congress government has not only pushed the state into a financial crisis but also created political instability, alleged BJP state president Rajeev Bindal while interacting with mediapersons here today. He added that the situation in the Congress was volatile and it could explode any moment, leading to the collapse of the government in the state.

He alleged that the Chief Minister knew that his government was unstable and that was the reason behind his repeated attempts to prove his strength in the House. Bindal said that in 18-month rule, the Congress government had secured a loan of over Rs 30,000 crore and mounted financial burden on people. He added that instead of ensuring development in the state, these loans were being used to benefit near and dear ones.

Bindal said that Chief Minister’s media adviser Naresh Chauhan, who holds a Cabinet rank, had accepted that friends are the only beneficiaries in the Congress regime led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He said that Chauhan had rightly said that enemies could not be the beneficiaries while the government treated some of its own MLAs and Independent MLAs as enemies, who ultimately left the Congress and joined the BJP. He added that there was a group of such beneficiaries in the state who were misusing the office of the Chief Minister.

Bindal alleged that the Chief Minister had failed on all fronts and the law and order situation was out of control in the state. The firing incident outside the Bilaspur court Complex had exposed the government, which was protecting the culprits. He added that it was not a government for the people of the state, but for friends and relatives.

Former minister Rajinder Garg, Bilaspur MLA Trilok Jamwal, Sri Naina Devi ji MLA Randhir Sharma and BJP state spokesperson Mahinder Dharmani were also present on the occasion.

