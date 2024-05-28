Congress govt a failure, will fall on its own: Jai Ram

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 27

The Congress government has failed on all fronts and it would fall due to its own misdeeds, said former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing an election meeting at Raili-Jajri village in the Barsar Assembly constituency near here today.

Thakur said that had a BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha election been defeated during his regime, he would have resigned from the post of Chief Minister. He added that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu failed to do the works of his party MLAs and dishonoured them, leading to a revolt by six Congress MLAs and three Independent MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha.

He said that Congress leaders were talking of Operation Lotus by the BJP, which never happened but it were the actions and the conduct of the Chief Minister that led to the defeat of the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha election.

The former Chief Minister said that BJP leaders had accepted defeat in the Assembly elections and were waiting for the next election after five years but due to the inefficiency of the Chief Minister, six Assembly constituencies of the state were facing byelections. He added that the people of Barsar would vote for change in government in the state but repeat government at the Centre.

Thakur said that in the first five phases of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had already won over 275 seats required to form government at the Centre. He urged people to vote for BJP candidate Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and Lok Sabha candidate Anurag Thakur.

Lakhanpal said that he did not rebel against the Congress but was expelled from the party and the Vidhan Sabha. It was the BJP leadership that provided him shelter and restored his honour, he added. He said that people should not believe the Chief Minister, who only uttered lies and misled people on all issues.

