Congress govt acting with vendetta: BJP

Shimla, November 2

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today accused the Congress regime in Himachal of acting with political vendetta.

In a statement issued here today, Bindal said the Congress regime was reverting all the good decisions taken by the previous BJP regime. “It is the people of Himachal who have to face the brunt of this vendetta being unleashed by the state government,” he lamented. He regretted that the government has decided to wind up the natural farming started during the tenure of the previous regime.

Thakur lashed out at the state government for discriminating with people who suffered damages during the monsoons on political considerations. He said that the state government had not honoured the announcement for providing Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 rent in urban and rural areas to these affected families, who are staying with their families or in tented accommodation even now.

Bindal said whether it was the closure of schools, health centres, revenue offices, electricity or SDM offices, the Congress regime, regardless of the public interest, chose to close them. “The latest victim is the Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojna, which the government has decided to wind up,” Bindal said.

Bindal said there was immense potential for promoting organic farming in Himachal. “The Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojna was started by the Jai Ram government. It is unfortunate that the government has chosen to wind it up,” he remarked.

