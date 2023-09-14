Congress govt biased against Kangra: BJP leaders

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 13

BJP leaders, including former Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal and party general secretary Trilok Kapoor, in a joint press conference held at Dharamsala today, alleged that the present Congress government had discriminated against Kangra.

The BJP leaders alleged that the Congress government was not paying Rs 30 crore for transferring forest land at Jadrangal in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency in the name of Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP).

Due to that, the construction of north campus of the CUHP was getting delayed. This displayed the biased attitude of the present state government against the Kangra district and parliamentary constituency, they said.

They alleged that Kangra district, having 15 MLAs in the Assembly, has only one Cabinet minister in the present Congress government.

Parmar said the Congress was a leading partner of the INDIA alliance formed by Opposition parties. A prominent leader of the INDIA alliance has openly said that he wanted to finish off Sanatan Dharma. “Around 97 per cent population of Himachal follows Sanatan Dharna. The Congress leaders from the state should clarify their stand on statement by the DMK leader,” he alleged.

Trilok Kapoor said the BJP had outlined a programme in which the party workers would organise events across the state to inform people about the achievements of the Modi government.

#BJP #Congress #Dharamsala #Kangra #Vipin Singh Parmar