Congress govt failed to fulfil key promises in 1st year: Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 8

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said today that the one-year rule of the incumbent Congress government was full of disappointments, as it failed to come up to the expectations of people. The BJP would observe ‘Virodh Divas’ on the completion of the Congress’ one-year rule in Himachal on December 11.

Thakur, while addressing a meeting of party workers in Mandi, said, “The Congress came to power in Himachal by giving 10 guarantees, including a Rs 1,500 grant per month to every woman between 18 years to 60 years age in the state, providing one lakh jobs every year to the youth, purchasing cow dung and milk from farmers at the rate of Rs 80 per litre but did not fulfil any of these.”

He said, “The Congress government has ignored development in Mandi district. The Rs 250-crore Shivdham project has been hanging fire for the past one year, while the construction of a college building in Mandi town has been stalled. The jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University has been curtailed from five districts to three. After coming to power, the Congress removed the Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Patel University and was now trying to remove its Pro Vice-Chancellor.”

Thakur said, “The people of Himachal have suffered enormously because of the rain disaster this year. Around 500 lives were lost while hundreds of families were rendered homeless. However, instead of working for their rehabilitation, the state government is going to celebrate its one-year rule in Dharamsala on December 11. The government has done nothing special that deserves appreciation or celebration.”

He alleged, “Factionalism in the Congress is rampant and the party needs to introspect. Due to factionalism, the official candidate of the Congress could not become the Mayor of the Solan Municipal Corporation while the BJP candidate was elected Deputy Mayor.”

#BJP #Congress #Jai Ram Thakur #Mandi