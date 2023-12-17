Congress govt has backtracked on election promises: Anurag

Our Correspondent

Una, December 16

The Central Government has given Rs 1,000 crore to the state to tide over losses suffered due to the natural disaster during the monsoon, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur while participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the Chintpurni Assembly constituency of the district today.

PM has given transparent governance Several Congress leaders are facing corruption charges, as revealed in various scams. The Modi government has given clean, transparent and corruption-free governance to the country. Anurag Thakur, union minister

Anurag, while addressing a gathering at Jwar village, gave the credit for the BJP’s recent victory in the Assembly elections in three states to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda. He added that the BJP would win the coming General Elections with a thumping majority.

The Union Minister said that the Congress government had backtracked on the guarantees given to people before the last Assembly elections while the Central Government had extended full cooperation and financial assistance to the state. He added that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aimed at educating and informing people about various developmental and welfare schemes of the Union Government.

Anurag said, “Several Congress leaders are facing corruption charges, as revealed in various scams. The Narendra Modi government has given clean, transparent and corruption-free governance to the country.” He administered an oath to the gathering to contribute towards making India a developed nation by 2047. He said that the deity at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was kept in a tent for years but with the efforts of the Central Government an expansive temple was nearing completion.

#Anurag Thakur #Bharat #Congress #Monsoon #Una