Congress govt has failed on all fronts, will lose bypoll: BJP

Hamirpur, June 17

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu-led Congress government has failed on all fronts, said state BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma while interacting with mediapersons here today. He said the government had failed to improve the plight of the people affected by the monsoon fury last year despite having sufficient funds.

Randhir said the Central Government had released over Rs 1,787 crore to the state and over Rs 246 crore were donated by people in the disaster relief fund ,which amounted to a total of Rs 2,033 crore. He alleged that the relief fund was disbursed to selected people and that too in small ratio. The Congress government committed to pay Rs 7 lakh for the construction of the houses but it released only the first instalment of Rs 3 lakh. People were waiting for the rest of the funds.

The monsoon was about to arrive in the state and the state government had no plans to tackle it.

The BJP spokesperson said that in the wake of the poor working of the government, people were annoyed and prepared to vote against Congress candidates in the Assembly byelections.

