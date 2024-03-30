Congress govt has lost majority, will not last long: Ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 29

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that the people of Himachal were going to elect not one but two governments. He added that it was going to be the first time in the history of Himachal that people would elect a new government in Himachal though the state government had been in power for 14 months.

“Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu may try as hard as he wants, but this government is not going to last as this Congress government has lost majority,” he said in a BJP ‘Tridev Sammelan’ held at Thunag in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi.

Thakur, while addressing party workers, said that it was not just the Lok Sabha elections but also an opportunity to elect a new government in Himachal. After the Rajya Sabha elections, the current situation had arisen because neither the Congress MLAs nor the party organisation was happy with the working style of the Chief Minister. It is Congress leaders who are raising questions on his work. In such a situation, Congress leaders should stop blaming the BJP.

Thakur said that today because of the Chief Minister, Congress state president Pratibha Singh is running away from contesting from Mandi Lok Sabha seat. His Cabinet colleagues were also upset.

“Even three independent MLAs, fed up with this government, had tendered their resignation from the membership of HP Vidhan Sabha one week ago. But Assembly speaker had yet not accepted their resignation. Now it has come to light that he has fled abroad to save the government, while the independent MLAs are waiting for their resignations to be accepted. They said that we are taking this matter to the court,” he added.

Thakur said, “It is not right to do this in a democracy. The MLAs are leaving the membership voluntarily when they feel that this government is hell-bent on harassing them by registering cases out of step-motherly treatment and political vendetta. It has never happened before. Now we will win this battle only by fighting.”

