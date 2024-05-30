Himachal's Congress govt misused relief funds: Suresh Kashyap

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 29

The BJP today alleged that the Congress government had misused funds meant for disaster relief and development of the state and disbursed it to their favourites.

Suresh Kashyap, BJP candidate for the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency and the sitting MP, said this during mass contact programmes held at Pachhad and Solan today.

“Disaster-hit people have been denied their due aid at a time when they need it the most. Now, the lies of the Congress will be exposed,” said Kashyap.

“The conscious voters of Himachal should show their wisdom and oust this government which is merely propagating lies. They are trying to rob the Dalits, backward classes and tribals of their reservation,” the Shimla MP said.

