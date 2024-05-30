Himachal's Congress govt misused relief funds: Suresh Kashyap

Solan, May 29
The BJP today alleged that the Congress government had misused funds meant for disaster relief and development of the state and disbursed it to their favourites.
Suresh Kashyap, BJP candidate for the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency and the sitting MP, said this during mass contact programmes held at Pachhad and Solan today.
“Disaster-hit people have been denied their due aid at a time when they need it the most. Now, the lies of the Congress will be exposed,” said Kashyap.
“The conscious voters of Himachal should show their wisdom and oust this government which is merely propagating lies. They are trying to rob the Dalits, backward classes and tribals of their reservation,” the Shimla MP said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'
Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...
Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension
Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests
Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally
Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabh...
A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director
Probe agency has over 30 such posts