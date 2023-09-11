Congress govt responsible for price rise, says state BJP chief

Our Correspondent

UNA, SEPTEMBER 10

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal today said that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, which came to power by alleging inflation during the previous BJP regime, was responsible for price rise.

Addressing media persons here, Bindal said the cost of diesel had gone up by Rs 6.5, rates of pulses and edible oil in the fair price shops had been hiked substantially, while duty on electricity increased from Re 1 to Rs 19 based on slab. Consequently, he said, the rates of transportation and daily use items, besides farm produce, had increased considerably. He said the people of the state had been cheated by fake promises made by the Congress party to grab power.

Responding to the allegations by the ruling party that the Centre was not providing adequate financial assistance for damages caused due to floods and rains in the state, Bindal said there was a disarray in the working of the Congress ministers. “While one minister thanks Union minister Nitin Gadkari for assuring repair of all national highways damaged due to floods, other minister blames the Centre for not providing assistance,” he said.

#BJP #Congress #Inflation #Rajeev Bindal #Una