Congress govt shut 1,500 institutions, says Bindal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 5

The Congress government has failed to fulfil guarantees that it had announced before the Assembly elections, said Rajeev Bindal, BJP state president, here. He added that the Congress government had closed over 1,500 government institutions that the previous BJP government led by the then Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had opened.

Bindal said that these institutions were established for the welfare of people. He added that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should tell people why these institutions were closed.

He said that the Congress had promised to provide one lakh jobs to the youth but its government closed the state selection commission that conducted exams for the selection of candidates for various departments. Bindal added that the Congress had promised to give Rs 1,500 to women but it failed to honour the promise.

He said that the Congress government had put the state under huge debt by taking loans. However, it had spent no money on development works, he alleged. Meanwhile, Bindal inducted Sanjeev Sharma into the BJP. Sanjeev is the brother of Rakesh Sharma, BJP leader and former chairman of the Labour Welfare Board.

