Congress govt to last full 5-yr term: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Solan, March 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here today that the Congress government would last its full five-year term. He flayed the BJP for hatching a conspiracy to destablise his government. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of Rs 186 crore development projects in Solan.

He inaugurated a street vendor market at Saproon in the district built at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore and a drug testing laboratory at Baddi built at a cost of Rs 32 crore

Doon MLA Ramkumar Chawdhary, in whose Assembly segment the lab was opened, was conspicuous by his absence

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones of various road projects. He said that the rebel MLAs had shown their annoyance over a probe in an illegal mining case. He added, “Just like shepherds drive sheep, the BJP is driving the rebel MLAs from one hotel to another. The BJP has spent around Rs 70 lakh for their nine-day stay at a private hotel at Panchkula and now they have been shifted to a private hotel at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.”

Sukhu said, “The CRPF had escorted the rebel MLAs, who were flown to Shimla in two choppers during the Budget session. Within an hour, they left Shimla by air.”

He said, “The BJP used money power to win over the MLAs after it failed to get the mandate of people in the elections. Instead of focusing on their constituencies, the MLAs demolished democracy by siding with the BJP. They were now being led from one hotel to another. They will face difficult questions from voters.”

Sukhu said that his government was focusing on changing the system of governance. He elaborated upon the development initiatives taken by his government.

He said, “I’ve ended the scope of corruption in the state. Industrialists tried to lure me but I did not fall prey to their allurements. I have struggled to reach this position while the BJP is trying to usurp power.”

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, while addressing the gathering, said, “It was an intelligence failure that nobody knew that the MLAs would cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha election. An apt action should be taken against police officers, who failed to perform their duties honestly.”

He said, “The Chief Minister has taken strong steps to ensure that the state’s image is not tarnished again. He has emerged clean in the episode.”

Vikramaditya stressed the need for self-introspection. He recalled the contribution of the state’s first Chief Minister, Dr YS Parmar, and said that Sukhu was also scripting development history in the state.

Health Minister DR Shandil, Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri were present on the occasion.

