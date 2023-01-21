Congress govt will ensure uniform development of all 10 Assembly segments of Mandi district: Kaul Singh Thakur

Mandi, January 20
Senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur said today that the government would undertake uniform development of all 10 Assembly segments of Mandi district.
He said that during the previous BJP government, development took place only in Seraj and Dharampur Assembly segments of Mandi district. He added that now, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, development would take place in all 10 Assembly segments of the district without any bias.
Kaul Singh said that the BJP was dividing people on the basis of caste and religion. The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi was meant to unite the people of the country and reduce hatred.
He said that on January 26, the Congress would start the Hath se Hath Jodo programme, which would continue for the next two months. He added that the purpose of the programme would be to reach out to people at the grass-roots level and apprise them about the ideology of the Congress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...