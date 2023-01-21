Congress govt will ensure uniform development of all 10 Assembly segments of Mandi district: Kaul Singh Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 20

Senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur said today that the government would undertake uniform development of all 10 Assembly segments of Mandi district.

He said that during the previous BJP government, development took place only in Seraj and Dharampur Assembly segments of Mandi district. He added that now, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, development would take place in all 10 Assembly segments of the district without any bias.

Kaul Singh said that the BJP was dividing people on the basis of caste and religion. The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi was meant to unite the people of the country and reduce hatred.

He said that on January 26, the Congress would start the Hath se Hath Jodo programme, which would continue for the next two months. He added that the purpose of the programme would be to reach out to people at the grass-roots level and apprise them about the ideology of the Congress.

#BJP #Congress #kaul singh thakur