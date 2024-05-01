Congress govt will fall because of its failures: Ex-CM

Mandi, April 30
Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that Congress tried to cheat women of state in the name of Rs 1,500. Today, even after 15 months, this amount has not been paid to them as promised by the party in its Assembly election manifesto.
Thakur today held meetings with party workers in Balh and Darang Assembly constituencies in Mandi district to seek votes in favour of BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut.
He said the people of the state had given a chance to the Congress government for five years but the Congressmen themselves were not able to handle their government. BJP won the Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal despite Congress having a majority in the House. The six Congress MLAs said goodbye to the Congress government. The state government is going to fall because of its mistakes and failures.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row
BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action
India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report
MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...
Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca
It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...