Congress govt will fall because of its failures: Ex-CM

Mandi, April 30

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that Congress tried to cheat women of state in the name of Rs 1,500. Today, even after 15 months, this amount has not been paid to them as promised by the party in its Assembly election manifesto.

Thakur today held meetings with party workers in Balh and Darang Assembly constituencies in Mandi district to seek votes in favour of BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut.

He said the people of the state had given a chance to the Congress government for five years but the Congressmen themselves were not able to handle their government. BJP won the Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal despite Congress having a majority in the House. The six Congress MLAs said goodbye to the Congress government. The state government is going to fall because of its mistakes and failures.

