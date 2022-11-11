Congress guarantees meaningless: Shah

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 10

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah said today that the Congress’ guarantees were meaningless. He addressed an election rally in the Sullah Assembly constituency in Kangra district for BJP candidate Vipin Singh Parmar.

He said that during the Congress rule at the Centre from 2004 to 2014, Rs 12 lakh crore scams were witnessed. He added how could people trust the Congress’ guarantees, as most of these were meant to sway voters in the forthcoming elections. “The people of Himachal are well aware of it and will not be influenced by the false promises of the Congess,” he claimed.

Shah said that during eight years of Narendra Modi government not even one scam had come to light. “The BJP has fulfilled all promises, including the scrapping of Article 370 and the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Now, the BJP has promised to implement the uniform civil code in Himachal. After the party forms government once again, it will implement the union civil code in the state,” he added.

Shah said that the Himachal and Union governments had been working in tandem. “While the Union Government has given the facility of free medical treatment to people up to Rs 5 lakh by issuing Ayushman Bharat cards, the state government has given a similar facility to its residents by issuing them HimCare cards. The Union government is giving Rs 6,000 to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, while the state government has promised to add another Rs 3,000 to the amount and give it to small farmers.”

He said that the Union Government had promised to cap the GST on packaging material for apple at 12 per cent. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had given special treatment to the Sullah segment. The Chief Minister had given development projects worth Rs 80 crore to the constituency.

Shah urged the voters of Sullah to ensure Vipin Singh Parmar’s victory. He promised that Parmar would give an important role in the next BJP government.