Congress: Hand over probe to CBI

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 7

Ajay Mahajan, Kangra district Congress president, toady demanded a CBI probe into the police recruitment paper leak case.

Mahajan, while talking to mediapersons here, said that it was a serious matter that the written exam for the recruitment of police constables had been scrapped twice after paper leak. He added that the government must hand over the probe into the case to the CBI.

“Today, the Himachal government has come under a cloud over the police constable recruitment paper leak. It is a serious matter that for the second time in three years, the state government had to cancel the examination for recruiting police constables. It is great injustice with thousands of unemployed youth,” he said

He said that the government should refund to the candidates crores of rupees that it had collected as examination fees both times when the exams were cancelled.