Congress Hardeep Singh Bawa files papers

Solan, June 19
Congress candidate Hardeep Singh Bawa filed his nomination papers for the Nalagarh Assembly byelection today. He was accompanied by his wife Parwinder Kaur, who also filed her nomination as a covering candidate for her husband.
Bawa declared his movable and immovable assets, which had increased in value by Rs 61 lakh since the 2022 Assembly elections. His movable assets increased by Rs 58 lakh while the value of his immovable assets rose by Rs 3 lakh. Bawa’s movable assets were valued around Rs 1.23 crore in 2022 and their value now stood at Rs 1.81 crore. His immovable assets were valued around Rs 3.29 crore in 2022 and now they had a value of around Rs 3.32 crore. He also had loans of Rs 7.61 lakh in 2022 that had risen to Rs 18.46 lakh.
His wife’s immovable assets have increased from Rs 1.06 crore in 2022 to Rs 1.17 crore now while the value of her movable assets has increased from Rs 21.79 lakh to Rs 24.93 lakh.
Bawa has studied BA from DAV College, Chandigarh. He has three criminal cases pending against him at Parwanoo. Two of the three cases were registered on the charges of the prevention of breach of trust, wrongful restrain, being member of an unlawful assembly, rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon, causing hurt, causing mischief and criminal intimidation.
