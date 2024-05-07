Congress has already accepted defeat: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Una, May 6

Union Minister Anurag Thakur today addressed a meeting of BJP Panna Pramukhs of Una Assembly segment at Dehlan village, where he termed the party workers as backbone of the party.

Anurag said the Congress had already accepted defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, adding that three Congress candidates, one each from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa have declined to contest. He said the condition of the Congress was so pathetic that the party could not find two persons from the Gandhi family to contest the two seats in Uttar Pradesh, which were traditionally being contested by the Gandhi family.

The minister called upon the Yuva Morcha activists to visit each and every polling station and educate the new voters regarding the policies and programmes of the BJP and the development strides made by the country on the domestic front besides on the global stage.

BJP in-charge of Hamirpur parliamentary segment Bikram Thakur and Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti were also present.

Later, responding to a question by mediapersons regarding Congress allegations that the Union Government did not provide any relief to the disaster struck state last year, Anurag said he had personally sanctioned 20,000 houses from the Centre in Hamirpur segment and provided relief of Rs 1,762 crore besides funding the construction of retaining walls under MNREGA. He said the BJP never indulged in politics during disasters, adding that the Congress government even failed to spend the funds sanctioned by the Union Government.

Reacting to about 200 Vice-Chancellors’ open letter to take legal action against Rahul Gandhi on his remarks that appointment of VCs was not being done on merit, the minister said the Congress had been indulging in a misinformation campaign and had also been using the deepfake technology against its political opponents.

