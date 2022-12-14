Congress has come to power to work for public, not to order transfers: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said Congress had not come to power to orders transfers of employees but to work in public interest and as such he did not feel the need for a major administrative reshuffle as being expected.

“My style of functioning is very different and I will only order need based transfers, which are necessary in public interest,” he said talking to mediapersons. He added that all officers do good work, so it is not his style to order transfers just because a new Government has been formed. The entire officialdom is awaiting the impending administrative reshuffle, which is the norm with a new Government.

He further elaborated that he had already discussed various issues with the Deputy Commissioners and assigned them tasks, so where was the need for transfers. Normally, whenever a new Chief Minister assumes office, the entire administration right from Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police and most Secretaries at the secretariat level are changed.

On the issue of the much awaited cabinet formation, Sukhu said that it will be done in consultation with the Congress high command. “During my visit to Delhi, I will be meeting the central leadership and the issue of cabinet expansion will obviously be discussed,” he said. He said even without the cabinet formation, the Government was functioning and he was reviewing the functioning of various departments as this is the Government of the public and for their welfare.

Sukhu said the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha could either be held in the last week of December at Dharamsala or could be postponed till January 15, next year.

“We are considering these two options about convening of the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha, to be held at Dharamshala but a final decision is yet to be taken,” revealed Sukhu before leaving for Delhi today. He added that the tentative dates could either be December 28 to 30 or after January 14.

It is reliably learnt that the winter session, held every year at Dharamsala, would be of three or four days. The session is important as all the MLAs will take oath and the Governor will address the first session of the newly constituted Vidhna Sabha. Chander Kumar, the six time MLA from Jawali in Kangra will be the pro-tem Speaker, who will administer the oath to the MLAs.

He said Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh and all the 40 MLAs will join Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16. “I will certainly seek a meeting with Prime Minister Modi as a courtesy call, though I have yet to take appointment from him,” he replied to a query.