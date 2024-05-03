Congress has duped people of Himachal: BJP’s Govind Thakur

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 2

Mandi parliamentary constituency BJP in-charge and former minister Govind Singh Thakur said the Congress government had duped the people of Himachal Pradesh.

He alleged that around 22,000 outsourced employees had been rendered jobless by the present government.

Addressing the party’s ‘Banjar Mandal Panna Pramukh Sammelan’ at Larji today, he said the Congress had made the women of the state fill in forms before the elections, assuring them to provide Rs 1,500 per month within 10 days of the formation of the government.

The former minister said, “Now many riders had been imposed on the proposed scheme and the process of filling in the forms had been reinitiated again after around 15 months of coming to power.”

He said it seemed that it is a mere eyewash and the Congress had duped the women of the state.

He further said, “The Congress’ promise to increase the supply of free power to domestic consumers from 125 units to 300 units had also not been fulfilled.” Thakur said the Congress’ guarantees were mere lies and the public would give the party a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly byelections.

The leader said, “The Congress does not have a high opinion of women. When Kangana Ranaut was nominated as the BJP candidate for the Mandi parliamentary constituency, the Congress’ national spokesperson had allegedly posted derogatory remarks against her on social media.”

He said Congress candidate Vikramaditya was asking what Kangana had done during the natural disaster in the state last year. Thakur said, “Vikramaditya is from a royal family and he should tell if he had helped even a single disaster-hit person.” He alleged that the family remembered Kullu and Mandi only during the elections.

