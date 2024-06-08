Congress has lost mandate to rule, says MLA Sudhir

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 7

The Congress government in the state has lost mandate to rule. It has trailed in 61 out of 68 Assembly constituencies in state in the Lok Sabha elections. Even Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu trailed his Assembly constituency Nadaun. Former Congress rebel and now the BJP MLA from Dharamsala Assembly constituency, Sudhir Sharma said this while speaking at a rally in Dari ground of Dharamsala today.

Sudhir Sharma, while thanking the BJP workers and his supporters, said he would continue his struggle for the rights of Dharamsala. The Union government has given various development projects such as Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) North Campus in Jadrangal, Unity Mall and IT Park to Dharamsala Assembly constituency. “All these projects are linked with employment generation. So, I will continue my struggle for these projects. The present government is trying to stall but we should be ready for struggle for these projects,” he said.

Sudhir Sharma further said that the Congress government in the state had paid the price for ignoring Kangra district. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu ignored Kangra district by not giving any development project to it, not giving adequate representation to the region in Cabinet and not holding winter sojourn in Dharamsala that gives region status of the second capital of the state. The Chief Minister did this despite the fact that the Kangra region had given a decisive mandate of 10 MLAs to Congress in the 2022 Assembly elections. Just after about 18 months, the Congress has lost about 10,000 votes in all the 15 Assembly constituencies of Kangra region, he said.

