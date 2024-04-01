Congress has lost trust of people & its legislators, says Jai Ram

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 31

The government had lost majority in Vidhan Sabha on the day the Budget was presented, said Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur at Sameerpur today. Jai Ram Thakur was here to meet former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal at his residence along with three recently inducted leaders former Congress MLA Devender Bhutto of Kutlehar constituency and two MLAs Ashish Sharma of Hamirpur and Hoshiyar Singh of Dehra, who had tenders their resignation to Speaker.

Thakur said the Congress had no right to stay in power as it had lost trust of people and its MLAs as well. Resentment prevailed not only among the masses but even in leaders of Congress party.

He said that delay in accepting resignations of independent MLAs is a deliberate attempt to save the government. He added that all BJP candidates would win Assembly by-elections along with four parliament seats in the state. He said that he and newly inducted leaders met former Chief Minister to seek his blessings and guidance for the elections.

Dhumal said that the BJP was heading towards huge victory in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The target of 400 MPs of the NDA would be achieved as country had experienced fast growth during the Modi regime. He added that BJP government had fulfilled all the promises it had made and people now trust ‘Modi ki guarantee’ and not the ‘fake promises’ of the Opposition.

