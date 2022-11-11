Congress hasn't implemented old pension plan in R'sthan: Smriti

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 10

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said today that the Congress was misleading employees on the old pension scheme (OPS) issue. The Congress was falsely calming that its government in Rajasthan had implemented the scheme, she added.

Smriti alleged that the Congress was without leadership. She said that Rahul Gandhi did not campaign in Himachal because the Congress knows that he would harm poll prospects instead of helping the cause.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not taken even one-day leave for himself in the past eight years. He had dedicated his entire life to the development of the country and its citizens.

Smriti, while addressing an election rally at Sarsei village in the Manaliconstituency, said that the Congress had submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court pleading that Lord Ram was non-existent but with the God’s will, the party had become non-existent in the entire country.

She said that the PM had ensured that the benefits of various schemes directly reach the beneficiaries.