Congress high command to decide candidates for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Himachal: CM Sukhu

PTI

Hamirpur, November 26

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the Congress high command will take a final call on the party's candidates for all the four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Speaking to media persons here during his visit to the district, Sukhu said the Congress was ready to upset the apple cart of the BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on the analogy of the last assembly elections.

The chief minister also hinted that the Himachal Pradesh cabinet could see an expansion after the declaration of the results of the assembly polls in five states.

He added that the decision on cabinet expansion would be taken as per the instructions of the Congress high command.

Hitting out at Union minister Anurag Thakur for claiming that the state government was creating obstacles in the rail project between Hamirpur and Una, Sukhu asked him to travel to Hamirpur from Una by rail before making false claims.

Responding to the BJP leader's allegation that there was delay in construction of the Hamirpur Medical College, he said the college was set during the Congress regime but no concrete progress took place during Thakur's tenure as MP.

He said it was a matter of shock and pain that the Central government had failed to provide any relief to the flood-affected people of Himachal Pradesh despite claiming that huge funds had been diverted to the state accounts.

Sukhu said that such claims made by the state BJP leaders were also false and hollow.

The chief minister distributed relief worth several crores of rupees to the people of Hamirpur. He also gave eligibility certificates to the beneficiary children of the 'Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana'.

The chief minister also distributed Rs 3 lakh each as the first installment of relief amount to the families hit by rain-related incidents. The houses of 122 families in Hamirpur district were completely destroyed during this monsoon.

Sukhu also said the state government was all set to provide thirty per cent reservation to women for recruitment to the police force as commandos.

