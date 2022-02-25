Congress: Himachal Government spying on MLAs through PSOs

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 24

The Congress today created a stir in the Himachal Vidhan Sabha, accusing the BJP regime of snooping on Opposition MLAs through their personal security officers (PSOs).

The issue was raised by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri. He said, “The PSOs have been asked to share the location of the legislators at 7.30 am every day.”

Giving reference of an order on the “CID WhatsApp group”, he asked how the officers could dare to issue such orders. “They couldn’t use Pegasus, so they are using the PSOs to snoop on us,” he claimed, demanding a strict action against those behind it.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “No such orders have been issued at the government level. Kindly share the source of your information so that we can verify it.”

“If true, it is a serious matter. I will seek a report and action will be taken, if needed,” the CM said. He later summoned senior officers, including DGP Sanjay Kundu.

He added the issue should not be sensationalised as even in routine, information about the movement of MLAs was sought to ensure their safety without the intention of snooping on them. —

