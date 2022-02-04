Congress honours Padma Shri Lalita Vakil

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 3

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Neeraj Nayar, on behalf of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), honoured Lalita Vakil here yesterday.

Nayar honoured her with a Himachali shawl and a cap while expressing happiness over the Padma Shri conferred upon her.

Earlier, Lalita was accorded a rousing reception in her native town of Chamba as she returned after being conferred the Padma Shri for promoting ‘Chamba Rumal’. Office-bearers of various frontal organisations of the Congress were also present on the occasion.

“Chamba district has made its mark on the world stage due to many things, in which the ‘Chamba Rumal’ is unique. The credit of keeping this ancient art alive and taking it to the heights goes to Lalita Vakil,” Nayar said while addressing the felicitation ceremony. He said the specialty of the figures engraved on the ‘Rumal’ was that the embroidery was same on both sides. —